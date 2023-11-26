Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
Can we anticipate Ryan McDonagh lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
McDonagh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|21:23
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
