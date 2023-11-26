The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
322nd 65.4 Points Scored 73.8 209th
70th 65 Points Allowed 73.7 240th
243rd 31.9 Rebounds 31.2 265th
68th 11 Off. Rebounds 12.2 31st
306th 5.6 3pt Made 8.3 102nd
357th 8.9 Assists 13.3 181st
264th 13.3 Turnovers 12.8 237th

