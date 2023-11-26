Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|322nd
|65.4
|Points Scored
|73.8
|209th
|70th
|65
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|240th
|243rd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31.2
|265th
|68th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|31st
|306th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|357th
|8.9
|Assists
|13.3
|181st
|264th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|237th
