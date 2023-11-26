How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will aim to halt a three-game losing run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Kangaroos have dropped four games in a row.
Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have knocked down.
- The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.
- The Blue Raiders record 65.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.7 the Kangaroos allow.
- Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Blue Raiders gave up 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).
- Middle Tennessee made 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3, 34.5%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAB
|L 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|UIC
|L 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Ohio
|L 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
