The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will aim to halt a three-game losing run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Kangaroos have dropped four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.
  • The Blue Raiders record 65.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.7 the Kangaroos allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Blue Raiders gave up 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).
  • Middle Tennessee made 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3, 34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UAB L 58-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/24/2023 UIC L 70-40 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Ohio L 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford - Murphy Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Missouri State - Murphy Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.