The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will aim to halt a three-game losing run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Kangaroos have dropped four games in a row.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have knocked down.

The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.

The Blue Raiders record 65.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.7 the Kangaroos allow.

Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.

At home, the Blue Raiders gave up 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).

Middle Tennessee made 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3, 34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule