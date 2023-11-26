Sunday's game between the Wofford Terriers (2-4) and the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 82-78 based on our computer prediction, with Wofford coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 82, Lipscomb 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-4.0)

Wofford (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Wofford has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lipscomb, who is 4-1-0 ATS. Both the Terriers and the Bisons are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.4 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 76.9 per outing (298th in college basketball).

Lipscomb falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It pulls down 30.4 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3.

Lipscomb hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.6% from deep (60th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Lipscomb has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.6 (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (159th in college basketball).

