The Wofford Terriers (2-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 155.5.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -5.5 155.5

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points three times.

The average point total in Lipscomb's outings this year is 161.3, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bisons have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Lipscomb has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bisons have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Lipscomb.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 3 60% 84.4 162.7 76.9 161.4 147.3 Wofford 3 60% 78.3 162.7 84.5 161.4 145.9

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (84.4) than the Terriers give up (84.5).

Lipscomb has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 84.5 points.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 4-1-0 1-0 4-1-0 Wofford 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Wofford 13-2 Home Record 12-4 7-11 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.