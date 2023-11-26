The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday (tip at 6:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane and others in this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Bane's 24.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Sunday.

Bane averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Bane's 3.3 three-pointers made per game is 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 19.5 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season equals his over/under set for Sunday.

He has grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Jackson has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 26.5-point total set for Edwards on Sunday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has made 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Towns has collected three assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

