The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) after losing seven straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Memphis has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 107 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Memphis is 2-4 when it scores more than 107 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are scoring fewer points at home (104.3 per game) than away (107.9). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (113) than away (114.4).

At home, Memphis concedes 113 points per game. On the road, it concedes 114.4.

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 22.9 assists per game, 2.2 less than on the road (25.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries