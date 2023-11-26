How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) after losing seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Memphis has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 106.2 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 107 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Memphis is 2-4 when it scores more than 107 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are scoring fewer points at home (104.3 per game) than away (107.9). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (113) than away (114.4).
- At home, Memphis concedes 113 points per game. On the road, it concedes 114.4.
- At home the Grizzlies are picking up 22.9 assists per game, 2.2 less than on the road (25.1).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
