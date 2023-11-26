The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to break a seven-game home losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4).

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 107 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.

The Grizzlies' -113 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.2 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 113.7 per contest (18th in league).

These two teams score 219.2 points per game combined, 1.7 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 220.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Memphis has put together a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

