The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 58.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up.

When it scores more than 49.5 points, East Tennessee State is 3-1.

Miami (FL) is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.

The Hurricanes average 71.8 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 50.6 the Buccaneers give up.

Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.6 points.

When East Tennessee State gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 4-0.

The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).

The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG% Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

East Tennessee State Schedule