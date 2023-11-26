The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers' 58.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up.
  • When it scores more than 49.5 points, East Tennessee State is 3-1.
  • Miami (FL) is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 71.8 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 50.6 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
  • When East Tennessee State gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).
  • The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
  • Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Radford W 49-45 Dedmon Center
11/19/2023 @ Presbyterian W 72-56 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/24/2023 Norfolk State W 55-35 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/30/2023 Lipscomb - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

