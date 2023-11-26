Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 12?
When the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Derrick Henry hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has churned out a team-best 663 rushing yards (66.3 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Henry also has 20 catches this season for 167 yards (16.7 ypg).
- Henry has rushed for a touchdown in four games.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
