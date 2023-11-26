Will DeAndre Hopkins find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has racked up 42 catches for 650 yards, best on his team, and four TDs. He has been targeted 78 times, and averages 65 yards receiving per game.

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1

