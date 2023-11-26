Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) will meet the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|52nd
|77.2
|Points Scored
|77.5
|45th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|326th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|1st
|11.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
