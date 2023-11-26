Sunday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) clashing at McKenzie Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-66 win for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

According to our computer prediction, Chattanooga is projected to cover the spread (12.5) versus Southeast Missouri State. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Line: Chattanooga -12.5

Chattanooga -12.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Chattanooga -1000, Southeast Missouri State +650

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 81, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State

Pick ATS: Chattanooga (-12.5)



Chattanooga (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Chattanooga's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and Southeast Missouri State's is 0-5-0. The Mocs have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Redhawks have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 142.2 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball and are giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball.

Chattanooga ranks 19th in college basketball at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 29.4 its opponents average.

Chattanooga connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 31.1% from deep (240th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.2%.

The Mocs rank 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 62nd in college basketball, allowing 82.1 points per 100 possessions.

Chattanooga has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (284th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

