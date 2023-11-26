The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) face the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Chattanooga has won two games against the spread this season.

Mocs games have hit the over twice this season.

Southeast Missouri State has not won against the spread this season in five chances.

So far this season, two of the Redhawks games have gone over the point total.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Chattanooga is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (134th).

Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

