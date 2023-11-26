The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) face the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
BetMGM Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

  • Chattanooga has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Mocs games have hit the over twice this season.
  • Southeast Missouri State has not won against the spread this season in five chances.
  • So far this season, two of the Redhawks games have gone over the point total.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Chattanooga is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (134th).
  • Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

