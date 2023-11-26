The Lafayette Leopards (1-5) take the court against the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Leopards have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

This season, Belmont has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Bruins are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 278th.

The Bruins' 82.3 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 69.2 the Leopards give up to opponents.

Belmont is 3-2 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Belmont scored 7.5 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (71.7).

At home, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.9).

At home, Belmont made 10.6 triples per game last season, two more than it averaged away (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule