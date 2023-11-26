How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- This season, Austin Peay has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 85th.
- The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.8 the Mountaineers allow.
- Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.
- The Governors gave up 67.0 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.
- Austin Peay made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (28.1%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/20/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
