The available options on the Week 13 college football schedule include CUSA teams involved in three games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Liberty (-17) against UTEP is the best bet on the spread, while betting on the total in the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup carries the best value. See more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!

Best Week 13 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Liberty -17 vs. UTEP

Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 22.4 points

Liberty by 22.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 2.4 points

New Mexico State by 2.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Western Kentucky -10.5 vs. Florida International

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 15.4 points

Western Kentucky by 15.4 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 13 CUSA Total Bets

Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. UTEP

Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners Projected Total: 54 points

54 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 50.5 - Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Total: 48.7 points

48.7 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 54.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 54.1 points

54.1 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 13 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 11-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.9 / 21.1 501.2 / 351.4 New Mexico State 9-3 (6-1 CUSA) 28.9 / 19.9 418.1 / 362.8 Jacksonville State 8-3 (6-1 CUSA) 31.0 / 20.4 403.7 / 353.1 Western Kentucky 6-5 (4-3 CUSA) 28.8 / 28.2 395.0 / 438.1 Middle Tennessee 4-7 (3-4 CUSA) 24.6 / 28.5 395.5 / 405.7 UTEP 3-8 (2-5 CUSA) 19.2 / 27.3 369.9 / 379.3 Louisiana Tech 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 25.9 / 33.4 383.6 / 417.8 Florida International 4-7 (1-6 CUSA) 19.4 / 31.0 322.0 / 439.4 Sam Houston 2-9 (1-6 CUSA) 19.7 / 26.7 313.9 / 397.1

Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.