Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Commodores will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 26.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-26.5)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Memphis vs Temple
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has a record of just 1-10-0 against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Tennessee has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.