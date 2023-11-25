The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee ranks 49th in scoring offense (30 points per game) and 40th in scoring defense (21.8 points allowed per game) this season. Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.1 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 98th with 22.7 points per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Tennessee 319.7 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.6 (33rd) 440.2 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.5 (38th) 96.8 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.6 (11th) 222.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (58th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sedrick Alexander, has carried the ball 85 times for 324 yards (29.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has racked up 70 carries and totaled 300 yards with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 640 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

London Humphreys has recorded 413 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Jayden McGowan's 36 grabs (on 54 targets) have netted him 383 yards (34.8 ypg).

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 2,431 yards (221.0 ypg) on 208-of-322 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 288 rushing yards (26.2 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 938 yards on 126 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 91 times this year and racked up 445 yards (40.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-high 655 yards as a receiver have come on 55 catches (out of 82 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put together a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 52 targets.

Dont'e Thornton has racked up 13 grabs for 224 yards, an average of 20.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

