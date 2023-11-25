When the Tennessee Volunteers play the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Volunteers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+27) Under (57.5) Tennessee 40, Vanderbilt 15

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores have covered the spread just once in 11 opportunities this year.

In games it has played as at least 27-point underdogs this year, Vanderbilt is 1-0 against the spread.

In the Commodores' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for the Vanderbilt this season is 2.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

The Volunteers' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Tennessee has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 27-point favorites.

There have been five Volunteers games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Tennessee games this season.

Commodores vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 30 21.8 34.2 16.8 19.0 31.5 Vanderbilt 22.7 35.1 27.7 32.0 16.8 38.8

