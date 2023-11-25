The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) are 3.5-point underdogs against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at Jones Convocation Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -3.5 149.5

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in three of four games this season.

UT Martin's contests this year have an average point total of 166.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Skyhawks are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

UT Martin has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Skyhawks have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from UT Martin, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 3 75% 84.7 150.4 81.7 154.4 152.5 Chicago State 2 33.3% 65.7 150.4 72.7 154.4 142

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks average 12 more points per game (84.7) than the Cougars give up (72.7).

When UT Martin scores more than 72.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0 Chicago State 3-3-0 2-1 3-3-0

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin Chicago State 14-2 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

