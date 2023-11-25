The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 80.5 14th 264th 73 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 163rd 32 Rebounds 35.7 18th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.6 136th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

