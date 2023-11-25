UT Martin vs. Chicago State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|264th
|73
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
