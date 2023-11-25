Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Commodores will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-26.5)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-4500
|+1600
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
