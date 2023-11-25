SEC opponents match up when the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee ranks 49th in the FBS with 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 40th in points allowed (352.5 points allowed per contest). Vanderbilt ranks 98th in points per game (22.7), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 35.1 points allowed per contest.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Tennessee Vanderbilt 438.6 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.7 (113th) 352.5 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.2 (116th) 205.6 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.8 (123rd) 233 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.9 (67th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has recorded 2,431 yards (221 ypg) on 208-of-322 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 288 rushing yards (26.2 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 938 yards on 126 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 91 times for 445 yards (40.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 655 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has registered 55 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put together a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 52 targets.

Dont'e Thornton has a total of 224 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed 85 times for 324 yards, with four touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has collected 300 yards (on 70 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 640 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

London Humphreys has racked up 413 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 383 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

