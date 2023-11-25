The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: WSN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers score 18.0 more points per game (85.0) than the Sooners give up to opponents (67.0).

Tennessee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Oklahoma is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85.0 points.

The Sooners average 10.5 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers give up (74.8).

Oklahoma has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74.8 points.

Tennessee has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

The Sooners are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 15.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 13.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Rickea Jackson: 22.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule