The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: WSN

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Volunteers score 18.0 more points per game (85.0) than the Sooners give up to opponents (67.0).
  • Tennessee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
  • Oklahoma is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85.0 points.
  • The Sooners average 10.5 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers give up (74.8).
  • Oklahoma has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74.8 points.
  • Tennessee has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.
  • The Sooners are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede to opponents (39.9%).
  • The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 15.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Jewel Spear: 13.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%
  • Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Rickea Jackson: 22.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Memphis W 84-74 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena

