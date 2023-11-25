Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Volunteers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+27) Under (57.5) Tennessee 40, Vanderbilt 15

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

The Volunteers have six wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 27-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Out of 10 Volunteers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores have only covered the spread once in 11 opportunities this year.

Vanderbilt is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 27-point underdogs.

Seven of the Commodores' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

Vanderbilt games this season have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 2.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 30.0 21.8 34.2 16.8 19 31.5 Vanderbilt 22.7 35.1 27.7 32 16.8 38.8

