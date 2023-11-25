The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The contest airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Niceville, Florida

Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -1.5 144.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The average over/under for Tennessee State's contests this season is 142.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Tennessee State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee State has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 2 50% 67.8 142.3 79 146.7 153.3 Tennessee State 1 50% 74.5 142.3 67.7 146.7 144.5

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 74.5 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 79 the Lions give up to opponents.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0 Tennessee State 0-2-0 0-1 1-1-0

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Tennessee State 10-4 Home Record 13-4 7-8 Away Record 4-8 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

