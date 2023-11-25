The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers square off in the Citrus Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Tennessee.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Fortera Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Paladin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 29
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Iowa State (-8.5)

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, January 1
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-8.5)

