Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Tennessee should have their eyes on the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-9.5)
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Tennessee (-8.5)
