The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) are favored by 3.5 points against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 132.5

Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 132.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Middle Tennessee's games this season is 127.5 points, 5.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has yet to play a game this season where it is listed as the underdog.

The Blue Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Middle Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 28 96.6% 78.8 148.9 73.1 140.9 147.7 Middle Tennessee 18 62.1% 70.1 148.9 67.8 140.9 137.1

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Blue Raiders' 65.0 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bobcats give up.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 9-6 17-12-0 Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 3-4 17-12-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Middle Tennessee 14-1 Home Record 12-2 4-11 Away Record 3-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

