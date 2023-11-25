Based on our computer model, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will defeat the Sam Houston Bearkats when the two teams come together at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (-3.2) 50.1 Middle Tennessee 27, Sam Houston 23

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Raiders are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Five of the Blue Raiders' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, two of Bearkats games hit the over.

Blue Raiders vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 19.7 26.7 28.3 31.5 16.8 25.8 Middle Tennessee 24.6 28.5 32.2 24.8 15.6 33.0

