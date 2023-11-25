The Maryland Terrapins (6-5) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Maryland ranks 65th in total offense (384.3 yards per game) and 34th in total defense (335.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Rutgers has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 19.1 points per game (21st-best). Offensively, it ranks 100th by putting up 22.5 points per game.

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maryland vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Maryland vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Maryland Rutgers 384.3 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.2 (125th) 335.3 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.5 (9th) 106.4 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (62nd) 277.9 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.9 (128th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 3,016 yards (274.2 ypg) on 266-of-406 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has racked up 550 yards on 120 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner. He's also caught 32 passes for 274 yards (24.9 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 278 yards (25.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' team-high 677 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 71 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has caught 40 passes for 604 yards (54.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tai Felton has a total of 583 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 43 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,486 yards (135.1 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 49.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 440 yards (40.0 ypg) on 106 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 197 times for 981 yards (89.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel has racked up 415 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has totaled 347 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 21 receptions.

Isaiah Washington's 21 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 240 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Maryland or Rutgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.