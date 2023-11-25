Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Maryland Terrapins go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Scarlet Knights. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Maryland vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (+2) Over (45) Rutgers 24, Maryland 23

Week 13 Predictions

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Maryland is 4-4 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Terrapins have played 11 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Maryland games this season has been 50.3, 5.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-3-2 ATS this year.

Rutgers has a 1-1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2 points or more this season.

Out of the Scarlet Knights' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Rutgers this year is 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Terrapins vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 28.5 23.2 32.1 23.7 22.0 22.3 Rutgers 22.5 19.1 31.7 15.3 11.4 23.6

