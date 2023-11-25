Maryland vs. Rutgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Maryland Terrapins go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Scarlet Knights. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Maryland vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Rutgers (+2)
|Over (45)
|Rutgers 24, Maryland 23
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maryland Betting Info (2023)
- The Terrapins have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Terrapins' record against the spread is 5-6-0.
- Maryland is 4-4 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Terrapins have played 11 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.
- The average total for Maryland games this season has been 50.3, 5.3 points higher than the total for this game.
Rutgers Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Scarlet Knights.
- The Scarlet Knights are 5-3-2 ATS this year.
- Rutgers has a 1-1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2 points or more this season.
- Out of the Scarlet Knights' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for the Rutgers this year is 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Terrapins vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Maryland
|28.5
|23.2
|32.1
|23.7
|22.0
|22.3
|Rutgers
|22.5
|19.1
|31.7
|15.3
|11.4
|23.6
