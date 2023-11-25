The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

  • Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 76.0 74th
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 78.5 351st
79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.2 200th
101st 14.1 Assists 13.8 117th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

