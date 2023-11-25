The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4), with college football's 15th-ranked running game, square off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jayhawks are 6-point favorites. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Kansas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Cincinnati has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Kansas & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

