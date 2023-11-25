The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt opponents at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22

James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22 James Madison has won eight of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Dukes have a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

This season, Coastal Carolina has been the underdog six times and won four of those games.

The Chanticleers have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+8.5)



Coastal Carolina (+8.5) James Madison has played 11 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Dukes have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In 11 games played Coastal Carolina has recorded eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points six times this season.

There have been five Coastal Carolina games that have finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.6 points per game, 12.1 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 48 Implied Total AVG 31.5 35.5 26.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 56.3 57.2 Implied Total AVG 32.9 34.2 31.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-0 2-2

