The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) visit the Lafayette Leopards (9-2) at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Delaware has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 32.4 points per game) and scoring defense (24th-best with 20.8 points allowed per game) this year. With 366 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Lafayette ranks 56th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 52nd, surrendering 339.6 total yards per game.

Delaware vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Delaware vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Delaware Lafayette 423.6 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (50th) 346.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.6 (60th) 162.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (16th) 261.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.3 (96th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has recorded 1,907 yards (173.4 ypg) on 145-of-254 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Yarns, has carried the ball 117 times for 847 yards (77 per game), scoring 14 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Kyron Cumby has carried the ball 57 times for 394 yards (35.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has hauled in 39 catches for 564 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joshua Youngblood has caught 28 passes for 388 yards (35.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Braden Brose's 23 grabs have turned into 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile leads Lafayette with 1,833 yards on 160-of-240 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jamar Curtis has carried the ball 205 times for 1,332 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Troy Bruce has piled up 307 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns.

Elijah Steward's 646 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 48 receptions on 33 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Carasia has put up a 308-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 25 targets.

Carson Persing's 29 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 284 yards (25.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

