Delaware vs. Lafayette Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Lafayette Leopards match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Fightin' Blue Hens. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Delaware vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Delaware (-5.0)
|51.8
|Delaware 28, Lafayette 23
Delaware Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Blue Hens won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, five of Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.
Lafayette Betting Info (2022)
- The Leopards went 4-6-1 ATS last year.
- Last season, six Leopards games went over the point total.
Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Delaware
|32.4
|20.8
|28.2
|21.7
|37.4
|19.8
|Lafayette
|29.6
|22.2
|33.2
|19.6
|26.7
|24.3
