Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Lafayette Leopards match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Fightin' Blue Hens. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Delaware vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-5.0) 51.8 Delaware 28, Lafayette 23

Week 13 Predictions

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, five of Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards went 4-6-1 ATS last year.

Last season, six Leopards games went over the point total.

Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 32.4 20.8 28.2 21.7 37.4 19.8 Lafayette 29.6 22.2 33.2 19.6 26.7 24.3

