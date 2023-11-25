The Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) visit the Austin Peay Governors (9-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Austin Peay ranks 94th in total defense this year (393.6 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 10th-best in the FCS with 438.3 total yards per game. Chattanooga ranks 28th with 397.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 68th with 357.9 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Chattanooga Austin Peay 397.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.3 (9th) 357.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (98th) 139.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (63rd) 258.7 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.3 (7th) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has carried the ball 146 times for 631 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has piled up 485 yards (on 119 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes paces his squad with 941 receiving yards on 55 catches with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has 48 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 871 yards (79.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Sam Phillips has racked up 537 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello leads Austin Peay with 3,057 yards (277.9 ypg) on 230-of-340 passing with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 199 rushing yards on 113 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 229 times for a team-high 1,189 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Tre Shackelford's team-high 760 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 56 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has put up a 710-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes on 33 targets.

Kam Thomas has been the target of 53 passes and racked up 50 catches for 629 yards, an average of 57.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

