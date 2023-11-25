Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Carroll County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntingdon High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Martin, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
