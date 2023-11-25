The Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -3.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

Belmont has combined with its opponents to score more than 156.5 points in all three games this season.

Belmont's average game total this season has been 169.6, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Belmont has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in three opportunities.

Belmont was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bruins have been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Belmont has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 1 20% 78.8 160.8 69.0 156.6 142.1 Belmont 3 100% 82.0 160.8 87.6 156.6 159.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins score an average of 82.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 69.0 the Quakers allow.

Belmont is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 2-3-0 1-2 3-2-0 Belmont 0-3-0 0-2 2-1-0

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Belmont 11-4 Home Record 12-2 6-9 Away Record 7-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.