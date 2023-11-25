Saturday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Belmont Bruins (2-3) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-2) at TBA ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Belmont.

The Bruins dropped their most recent matchup 74-55 against Stanford on Wednesday.

Belmont vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Belmont vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Northwestern 64

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Belmont has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the ninth-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the third-most.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bruins are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 61.2 FG%

15.6 PTS, 61.2 FG% Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

14.2 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Tuti Jones: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (7-for-39)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (7-for-39) Kendal Cheesman: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30) Kilyn McGuff: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins score 65.8 points per game (201st in college basketball) and give up 65.2 (210th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

