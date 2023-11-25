The Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) visit the Austin Peay Governors (9-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Austin Peay owns the 94th-ranked defense this year (393.6 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 438.3 yards per game. Chattanooga is compiling 29.6 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.7 points per contest (48th-ranked) on defense.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Austin Peay Chattanooga 438.3 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (28th) 393.6 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.9 (72nd) 149 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.1 (72nd) 289.3 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.7 (24th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has been a dual threat for Austin Peay so far this season. He has 3,057 passing yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (18.1 ypg) on 113 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 1,189 yards on 229 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Tre Shackelford's 760 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 50 catches and five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has hauled in 32 passes while averaging 64.5 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has been the target of 53 passes and racked up 50 receptions for 629 yards, an average of 57.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has compiled 2,672 yards (242.9 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 146 yards with one touchdown.

Gino Appleberry Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 631 yards, or 57.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Ailym Ford has collected 485 yards (on 119 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has racked up 941 receiving yards on 55 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has caught 48 passes and compiled 871 receiving yards (79.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Sam Phillips' 52 grabs (on 60 targets) have netted him 537 yards (48.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

