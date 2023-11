AAC teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for 11 games, including the South Florida Bulls playing the Texas Longhorns.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. North Texas Eagles 9:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Wichita State Shockers vs. Dayton Flyers 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Charlotte 49ers 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Valparaiso Beacons at UAB Blazers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at Kennesaw State Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rice Owls at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at Sam Houston Bearkats 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Harvard Crimson vs. SMU Mustangs 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Clemson Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - South Florida Bulls vs. Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

