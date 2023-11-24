The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Information

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 71.9 175th
117th 68 Points Allowed 71.5 224th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.1 96th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.5 304th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

