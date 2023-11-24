Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (2-1) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on November 24.

In their last game on Monday, the Commodores claimed an 88-42 victory against Alabama State.

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 73, Vanderbilt 70

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Vanderbilt is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

The Commodores have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 51) on November 12

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 131) on November 15

70-68 on the road over UT Martin (No. 233) on November 9

98-51 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 322) on November 6

88-42 at home over Alabama State (No. 326) on November 20

Vanderbilt Leaders

Sacha Washington: 18.8 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 62.5 FG%

18.8 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 62.5 FG% Jordyn Cambridge: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 4.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 4.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Iyana Moore: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Jordyn Oliver: 6.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%

6.8 PTS, 59.3 FG% Aga Makurat: 8 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores are outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (47th in college basketball) and allow 61 per outing (141st in college basketball).

