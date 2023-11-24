The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Commodores are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils sit at 175th.

The Commodores score an average of 72.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt put up fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.

The Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule