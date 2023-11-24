Utah State vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Utah State Aggies (5-6) will play their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Utah State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Utah State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-7.5)
|61.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-7.5)
|61.5
|-310
|+240
Week 13 Odds
Utah State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Utah State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- New Mexico has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Lobos have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Utah State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
