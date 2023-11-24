The Utah State Aggies (5-6) will play their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Utah State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Utah State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-7.5) 61.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-7.5) 61.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Utah State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Utah State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

New Mexico has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Lobos have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Utah State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 New Mexico To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

