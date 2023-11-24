The Utah State Aggies (5-6) and the New Mexico Lobos (4-7) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Stadium (NM) in a battle of MWC opponents.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (33.2 points allowed per game), Utah State has put up better results on offense, ranking 27th in the FBS by averaging 33.2 points per game. In terms of total offense, New Mexico ranks 57th in the FBS (398.9 total yards per game) and 96th on the other side of the ball (399.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Utah State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Utah State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Utah State New Mexico 441.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.9 (58th) 404.4 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (91st) 176.1 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.5 (37th) 265.4 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (73rd) 23 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (132nd)

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has thrown for 1,815 yards (165.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 122 rushing yards on 68 carries.

Davon Booth has 691 rushing yards on 109 carries with five touchdowns.

Rahsul Faison has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 582 yards (52.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' leads his squad with 934 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 61 receptions (out of 83 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has put together an 809-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 76 passes on 109 targets.

Micah Davis' 36 grabs are good enough for 628 yards and six touchdowns.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,960 yards (178.2 ypg) while completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 138 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jacory Merritt, has carried the ball 157 times for 941 yards (85.5 per game) with 16 touchdowns.

Devon Dampier has compiled 297 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Medford has racked up 526 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeremiah Hixon has 35 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 433 yards (39.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

D.J. Washington's 27 receptions (on 51 targets) have netted him 333 yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

