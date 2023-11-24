Based on our computer projection model, the Utah State Aggies will take down the New Mexico Lobos when the two teams play at University Stadium (NM) on Friday, November 24, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Utah State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+6) Toss Up (60.5) Utah State 32, New Mexico 29

Week 13 Predictions

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 71.4% chance to win.

The Aggies are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Aggies have seen seven of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 5.4 higher than the average total in Utah State games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

The Lobos are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 6-point underdogs this year, New Mexico is 2-4 against the spread.

The Lobos have hit the over in seven of their 10 games with a set total (70%).

The average total in New Mexico games this season is 7.4 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 33.2 33.2 40.5 33.8 24.4 32.4 New Mexico 26.0 34.3 30.6 33.2 22.2 35.2

